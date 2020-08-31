0 comments

Nigerians React, As ASUU Says It’s Unsafe To Reopen Universities

by on August 31, 2020
 

Following the warning of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, that the government should not reopen universities, some Nigerians have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the Union’s decision.

ASUU had earlier warned the government not to reopen universities until it is ready to put out appropriate preventive measures that will curb the spread of the virus among students in these institutions.

While some are of the opinion that as long as market and churches are opened, there was no need to continue to lock down these schools .

Others have shared the thoughts of the academic staff, claiming that it will more risky and may result in multiple spread if these schools are reopened at this time.

Some of their reactions below;

https://twitter.com/anike_/status/1300533925744381960?s=19

ASUU cited shortage of accommodation, water supply, electricity and other facilities absent in schools as factors that will make social distancing almost impossible.

The insisted that reopening tertiary institutions without taking concrete steps to address these issues would be suicidal.

They warned the government to be ready to take responsibility for any possible negative consequences after the reopening of universities.

They also lamented Government’s inability to give them bailout funds just the way it did for airline operators and other private entities.

