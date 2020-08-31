Nigerians React, As ASUU Says It’s Unsafe To Reopen Universities

Following the warning of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, that the government should not reopen universities, some Nigerians have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the Union’s decision.

ASUU had earlier warned the government not to reopen universities until it is ready to put out appropriate preventive measures that will curb the spread of the virus among students in these institutions.

While some are of the opinion that as long as market and churches are opened, there was no need to continue to lock down these schools .

Others have shared the thoughts of the academic staff, claiming that it will more risky and may result in multiple spread if these schools are reopened at this time.

Some of their reactions below;

ASUU said its Its suicidal to re-open University now, but if the FG pays the bill and clear everything, it becomes safe & not suicidal. I don't know if they are taking Nigeria student for fools or think the little they've learned is just how to toast their children…. Nonsense! — 𝐃𝐫 MOHNICE💉 (@Official_mohnyc) August 31, 2020

But it’s not suicidal to be collecting salary and adding zero value.

ASUU hasn’t made sense since 1932…Markets are open, churches are opened, restaurants and eateries are opened and universities should remain closed right ?

Senseless ASUU as aways ! https://t.co/htx0HKSGOH — Samuel Ibeh (@ibehsamuel) August 31, 2020

Just remember that when you graduate the age for entry level management trainees will still be 22 years . It won’t change because ASUU wasted all your time with their senseless strikes and shut downs.

So enjoy your stay at home as time moves past you.

Be good ! — Samuel Ibeh (@ibehsamuel) August 31, 2020

ASUU doesn't really care about student's career, they're destroying it in the name of protecting their lives. They're lowkey using this opportunity to catch cruise.

Which one is #schoolsreopening is suicidal? After all the mingles at market squares and other crowded areas. — A M E E N U✨⚕️ (@Ameenu_IG) August 31, 2020

It’s suicidal to reopens universities now says ASUU but it’s not suicidal to collect salary when you’re not working.

God let ASUU suffer for 600 years pic.twitter.com/tir88CmaGB — Abdken (@Abdken2) August 31, 2020

ASUU is shiitttt!!

Lot of mingle in the Market everyday, airline, Church, Mosque….. are opened now for the schools to be reopened is suicidal!! But if all ASUU demand is been answered resumption will be safe..



Using students career to catch cruise — Eniola (@Lexicon001) August 31, 2020

SAY NO TO ASUU, they are selfish and self centered… They don't have the interest of Nigeria students in the heart, they are only fighting for their pocket — Wf Easyboy (@EasyboyWf) August 31, 2020

ASUU cited shortage of accommodation, water supply, electricity and other facilities absent in schools as factors that will make social distancing almost impossible.

The insisted that reopening tertiary institutions without taking concrete steps to address these issues would be suicidal.

They warned the government to be ready to take responsibility for any possible negative consequences after the reopening of universities.

They also lamented Government’s inability to give them bailout funds just the way it did for airline operators and other private entities.