Nigerians React As Buhari Orders Reopening of Boarders After Kankara Abduction

By Adejumo Enock

Nigerians has decried the approval of boarder reopening by President Muhammadu Buhari few hours after its reportage, claiming that it is not the right time for the President to approve reopening of boarders as the abductor of over 300 hundred Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State could flee the country through the just opened Northwest boarder.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the immediate reopening of four major land borders in Nigeria which are Seme in the South-west part of the country, Ilela in the North-west part of the country, Maitagari in the North-west part of the country and Mfun in the South-south part of the country.

This action of the President has sparked reactions amongst Nigerians in the past hours.

The Special Assistant to the former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has slammed the President saying “Is General #Buhari senile? For months he closed the boarder. Now, 5 days after #KankaraStudents abduction, @MBuhari opens Northwest border”.

Omokri disclosed this via his twitter handle @renoomokri.

The former Presidential Aide stated,”This is the time to close the NW border so Boko Haram dont take the boys across the border”.

According to him, the border should be closed to avoid letting Boko Haram members escape with the abducted boys through the Northwest border.

“Is General #Buhari senile? For months he closed our border. Now, 5 days after #KankaraStudents abduction, @MBuhari opens Northwest border. Is he working with Boko Haram? This is the time to close the NW border so Boko Haram dont take the boys across the border!”

Similarly, another twitter User with the handle @akunnachux stated, “Dear PMB, for 14 months you shut our borders. We managed to get by. Barely 5 days after 100s of boys were abducted Rambo Style, you decide to open the borders. Know what, Mr. Prez? Pls keep our borders shut. Just #BringBackOurBoys”.