Nigerians React As Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Denies Collecting N4bn From Magu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, has denied receiving N4bn from the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Osinbajo’s Aide, Laolu Akande, on Wednesday, said there was no truth in some reports circulating online, claiming that Magu told the presidential panel probing him that he gave Osinbajo N4bn after the vice president asked him to release part of the recovered loot.

Akande, in the statement described the report as false and baseless.

Concerned citizens, on Twitter, have reacted to the allegation levelled against the Vice President.

Bellow are some of the reactions:

@Mc_Phils: “I like as Vice president Yemi Osinbajo did not collect that 4Bnaira, cos I will not also collect it if I was in his shoes, how will Magu steal 35Bnaira and beg me to keep quiet with just 4Bnaira asin 1.2% of Nigerians stolen money! O wrong na.”

@SadiqTade: “I believe Vice President Yemi Osinbajo didn’t collect N4b from Magu tho. And he debunked the news already.My question is that how much did he collect from Magu(not necessarily the rumoured N4b)….”

I believe Vice President Yemi Osinbajo didn't collect N4b from Magu tho. And he debunked the news already.

@Toy_gunnn: “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will of course not be distracted by these obvious campaigns of lies and calumny. The online publications, being criminally defamatory in nature, have been referred to the relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation and necessary action.”

@eniola_Opeyemi: “Fraud allegations concocted to smear Osinbajo’s image -Presidential SpokespersonAn aide of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has denied the VP’s involvement in a concocted N39 billion scam in an ongoing investigation on the former EFCC boss,Ibrahim Magu@Gidi_Traffic.”

Fraud allegations concocted to smear Osinbajo's image -Presidential Spokesperson



@NanaFash1: “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will never be involved in any corruptible act.. that Man is too Principled and Steadfast for that.It’s a good thing he has come out to debunk the rumours even though we already know it was a fake news from the start.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will never be involved in any corruptible act.. that Man is too Principled and Steadfast for that.

