Nigerians have reacted to an explosion that rocked Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos state, destroying vehicles and nearby buildings, including a school.

Scores of people were also reportedly killed in the blast.

See some reactions below:

May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace .

Lagos explosion 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔#festacexplosion #abuleado pic.twitter.com/39FLYtDkGD — Mayowa Olagunju 💎❁ (@iam_doctormayor) March 16, 2020

May God bless the principal of this school. I heard she died saving the girls and no girl was hurt. May condolence are with her family #festacexplosion pic.twitter.com/Z1ww17Cclr — Temiloluwa_ttj (@TemiloluwaTtj) March 16, 2020

Among others, this couple’s lives were lost to the #festacexplosion , I felt the pain. And an insensitive adult who calls herself Titan or Titanic chose to make light of the unfortunate incident. Sad!#festacexplosion pic.twitter.com/42D7KvGUe0 — Tamara Ebi (@tamara_Ebiere) March 15, 2020

While its okay to pray for the safety of lives and properties, we need to start holding some of our leaders accountable for these avoidable deaths and tragedies.

Go to their offices and chase out with brooms and mop sticks!

Sad Day💔#festacexplosion pic.twitter.com/mkTLO0zZrg — Paul Mogbolu (@Iammisterpaul) March 15, 2020

SOMETHING IS NOT ADDING UP



These before & after pictures of Bethlehem Girls College,makes me doubt the cause of these explanation! There's far more to these!

Festac #festacexplosion #FestacTown pic.twitter.com/OonXscwuF6 — #ChristAddict 👑 (@anthonyabakporo) March 15, 2020

May the lost souls rest in peace

Festac was shocked#festacexplosion pic.twitter.com/3FjFIvK66O — Yusuf🥊9🥊8 (@im_fleezy) March 15, 2020