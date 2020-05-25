0 comments

Nigerians React To Buhari’s Cancelation of Appointments Made By Former CoS

Reports making rounds has it that no less than 150 memos approved by former Chief of Staff (Cos) to the President, Late Mallam Abba Kyari without the president’s authorization has been uncovered.

To that effect, President Buhari has instructed the new CoS, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari to cancel all appointments made without his permission.

Popular opinion amongst Nigerians was that Abba Kyari, being a strong cabal member was the de facto president during his time as CoS. It was believed that he wielded so much influence and was the architect of the negative public perception of the Buhari administration.

Nigerians have taken to popular social media platform, Twitter to react to the latest reports on the cancelation of appointment made by the Late CoS.

Human Rights activist, Chidi Odinkalu has taken front stage in calling out the President for the reports making rounds. He tweeted:

“”Reports indicated that no less than 150 memos without @MBuhari’s authorization may have been uncovered.”

“Nigerians seem to have bn calling the wrong person President? This, if true, is on a scale of treason. @NGRPresident was outsourced!”

His take on the subject matter sparked further comments.

See below some of the reactions.

“Why does Buhari insist on remaining the president when he knows he lacks the capacity and if the @nassnigeria is truly for the people, why allow this sham to continue?”

“Nigeria is a theatre, more chapters will unfold shortly. This happens where someone is bigger than institutions of governance. Can’t we restructure?”

“Isn’t it funny that President Buhari is now cancelling the appointments he made and want us blame the dead Abba Kyari?
Biko Abba Kyari is dead and gone let Buhari own up his flaws and negligence and apologies to Nigerians for abdicating responsibility for 5yrs.”

“Under Buhari’s government everyone is a president and Buhari is just an observer. Case study, Abike Dabiri vs Isa Pantami and many similar incidents like that.”

“Watch my tweets i have always referred to the late Abba Kyari as the president of the republic of Nigeria.

“He is your Thanos , when he snaps his fingers things begin to happen in Aso rock !”

The president’s aides, Garba Shehu — Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity and Femi Adesina — President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity have both declined to comment on the latest reports.

