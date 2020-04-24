Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Tribute To Late CoS, Abba Kyari

Mamman Daura who is a long time close associate of Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari and has been referred to by most Nigerians as a strong ‘cabal’ member, has finally broken silence on the death of former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The prominent member of the Kaduna Mafia, said he met Mallam Abba Kyari about 47 years ago when he was editor of the New Nigerian newspaper. Late Abba Kyari had come looking to work with the newspaper company. There were no vacancies befitting of his qualifications, so he accepted to settle for a lesser role as proof reader.

Thereon, Mamman Daura and the late CoS went on to forge a very close relationship.

Mamman Daura revealed that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was lobbied to pick Mallam Abba Kyari as his Vice Presidential running mate for the 1999 election which eventually did not materialize as the former president picked Alhaji Atiku Abubakar instead.

Abba Kyari who later joined the camp of Muhammadu Buhari in the 2003 election had his long time loyalty to the current Nigerian Ruler pay off as he was appointed the Chief of Staff in 2015.

Mamman Daura insisted that all future Chiefs of Staff will be judged by the benchmark of Abba Kyari.

He showered praises on the late CoS saying he was a philanthropist, a great public servant, blessed with uncommon intelligence making him stand above all Ministers and Special Advisers in Buhari’s government.

Nigerians have reacted to Mamman Daura’s tribute, especially with respect to his comment on Abba Kyari being more intellectually sound than all current ministers and Special Advisers.

See some of the reactions below.

“Your IQ is obviously low for making a general statement like this without any yard stick. God save us from our leaders without vision but who base their judgement on friendship and nepotism.”

Your IQ is obviously low for making a general statement like this without any yard stick. God save us from our leaders without vision but who base their judgement on friendship and nepotism. — Tunde Biodun (@tundebiodun2912) April 24, 2020

“That is why he single handedly killed the government, he actually feel he can do everything. No man can do everything except God.”

That is why he single handedly killed the government, he actually feel he can do everything. No man can do everything except God. — Godson (@danelsurvival) April 24, 2020

“Sincerely I have changed my perception about Mallam Abba but he was an integral part of a government that held so much promise but is failing on a daily basis. Eroding his hard earned reputations. Indeed he may have been the most misunderstood technocrat. RIP sir.”

“Obasanjo Would Have Sacked Him Before The 1st Month Runs Out. However, He Has Made History By Becoming First Unelected Most Popular President Of The Century.”

Obasanjo Would Have Sacked Him Before The 1st Month Runs Out. However, He Has Made History By Becoming First Unelected Most Popular President Of The Century. — Chima Chigozie (@CallMeGozie) April 24, 2020

“I don’t understand the agenda with this Abba kyari issue everytime lol, if he was a good man we won’t dispute it and again Yaradua died and no one said anything bad against him. Abeg live your life well so we won’t have to debate if you were good or bad! Shikena”

I don’t understand the agenda with this Abba kyari issue everytime lol, if he was a good man we won’t dispute it and again Yaradua died and no one said anything bad against him. Abeg live your life well so we won’t have to debate if you were good or bad! Shikena 👌 — SHERUBAWON (@Iam_nellybillz) April 24, 2020

“He’s the first COS to the president that understands perfectly his bureaucratic powers and he exercised those administrative powers to the core. Even though I’m not his fan, I envy his intelligence as a bureaucrat.”

He’s the first COS to the president that understands perfectly his bureaucratic powers and he exercised those administrative powers to the core. Even though I’m not his fan, I envy his intelligence as a bureaucrat. 🧢 🧢🧢🧢 — Jibs🎱💎⚒ (@becool2503) April 24, 2020

Mamman Daura’s tribute has caused divided opinions amongst Nigerians, but whatever the case may be, Nigerians can only hope that the future Chiefs of Staff will contribute the much needed positive inputs that will help solve the challenges the nation is faced with.