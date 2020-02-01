Nigerians react to Odion Ighalo’s shock move to Manchester United

The former Nigeria international completed a temporary move to Old Trafford on Friday, becoming the first Nigerian to play for the club.
Football fans have reacted to Manchester United’s shock loan signing of Odion Ighalo from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.
The forward is making a return to the Premier League after starring for Watford for three years, between 2014-2017 before moving to China to join Changchun Yatai.
The Red Devils announced the signing of the former Super Eagles star on Transfer Deadline Day, following a back injury to Marcus Rashford which could rule the forward out of action for three months.
Following the completion of the move, football enthusiasts have taken to social media to express their feelings.