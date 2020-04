Secretary General of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Thuraday, said he was not aware of the deplorable state of Nigeria’s Health Infrastructure, until he was appointed to head the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force.

See reactions of some Nigerians gathered from Twitter below:

Boss Mustapha said he had no idea the rot in the health sector until this Corona thing. As per they don't kuku use Nigerian hospitals. — Legal Tycoon (@Counsel_TAO) April 9, 2020

Boss Mustapha(SFG): I didnt know that Nigeria's health system has deteriorated to the level it is now.



Me: So what have you been doing in government since 2015? pic.twitter.com/3Rr5gCCRn2 — Abolaji Awoye (@the_favouredson) April 9, 2020

Boss Mustapha didn't know state house hospital was nothing to write home about, because, when he needs panadol, he flies to London



Shame on you all — Newton Ikire (@NewtonIkire) April 9, 2020

Boss Mustapha said he had no idea the rot in health sector is so bad, until this Coronavirus pandemic issue. Imagine his shock, when all they do is go abroad for treatments, even if it's ordinary ear infection.

Even if God didn't do anything, he must punish bad leaders in Naija — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) April 9, 2020

BITTER CONFESSION!



*"Idid not know that our health system is in this (bad) state until we are confronted with this current problem….I am disappointed…" (SFG, Boss Mustapha on TVC News, 9 April 2020)*🙄🙄🙄🙄 — INUESOKAN TARI A (@INUESOKANA) April 9, 2020

Don't blame SGF Boss mustapha for saying the truth, he doesn't know the State of health sector Since he doesn't use it, unlike Fashola that knew the state of Nigerian roads that are 'not that bad as painted' Blame the moronic buharideens that keep supporting this administration. — Imadapsi (@Ifedapsi) April 9, 2020