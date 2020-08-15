0 comments

Nigerians Reacts As Lagos Government Introduces New Tax Policies

by on August 15, 2020
 

The introduction of new tax policies in Lagos State seem not to go down well with residents in the state as they have outrightly kicked against the action of the government.


While expressing the frustration the policies will bring on the common man they called on the government to desist from introducing such provisions at a time the country’s economy is battling to survive the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of their reactions below;

Recently the Lagos Government came up with a regulation that will have e-Hailing Taxi drivers, such as Uber and Bolt must pay 10 per cent generated on every trip to the Lagos State Government.

READ  Indonesia seeks to purchase more Crude Oil from Nigeria 

“All operators of e-hailing taxi service must pay the state government 10 per cent service tax on each transaction paid by passengers to the operators,” the government had said.

The new policy will also mandate all e-hailing taxi firms to pay N25m yearly to the state government per 1,001 vehicles for an operational licence while they will pay N10m yearly for renewal on every 1, 001 cars in their pool.

It also added that new firms would also pay a N10m provisional fee to the state government before starting operations.

This implies that the state government will collect taxes, licensing fees and then a percentage from every trip completed on these platforms.

READ  Nigeria Records Second COVID19 Death

But following outcry from the operators and customers the government decided to review its decision which will now allow Ride-hailing operators in the State to pay a levy of N20 known as road improvement fund, on each trip their drivers make in a day as from August 27.

Again the government proposed a bill that will mandate operators of lottery, pools and betting in Lagos to be charged N20million license fee if the Bill proposed is finally approved by the state government.

According to the Bill, “before a license is granted to an operator, the Authority shall be satisfied that the applicant is a registered company in Nigeria with a minimum share capital of N20,000,000 (Twenty Million Naira) or as may be directed by the Authority.”

Breaking News


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 