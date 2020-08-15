Nigerians Reacts As Lagos Government Introduces New Tax Policies

The introduction of new tax policies in Lagos State seem not to go down well with residents in the state as they have outrightly kicked against the action of the government.



While expressing the frustration the policies will bring on the common man they called on the government to desist from introducing such provisions at a time the country’s economy is battling to survive the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of their reactions below;

When would we realize that they need to raise funds for Tinubu's election in 2023? https://t.co/91mw4i0V7R — Muhammed Adam (@Egi_nupe_) August 14, 2020

Eko Oni Baje! Soonest, Sanwo Olu AKA Tinubu will tax the air we breath, rain, they will tax us for just being alive.



Whether you like or not, whether you're APC or PDP, you'll be affected by their decisions & body movement. Please, get involved. Don't watch from the sidelines. https://t.co/bPAFSkZIxq — Mazi @FestusGreen 🇳🇬 (@FestusGreen) August 14, 2020

Sanwoolu is taxing every and anything in Lagos to raise money for Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition in 2023



If you know, you know! — PDP 2023!! 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 (@PDP_2023) August 14, 2020

Soon Lagos state will start collecting Tax from church and mosque. Later we will start paying money for the AIR we breath and the Cars we are Driving. This what happens when you allow one man Tinubu to determine the fate of over 20m people Lagosian never see anything yet….. pic.twitter.com/Gtiievpelh — Tina_tina (@Tina_tinny99) August 15, 2020

Watchout for this governor, he will soon tax Yoruba demons for relationship license. All money na for Tinubu to raise election campaign funds.🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/fo6Cc50hUJ — THE YORUBA GUY WITH IBIBIO MINDSET🇳🇬 (@IamIsaacEddie) August 15, 2020

Last year, to renew a money lender license in Lagos is ₦25,000. A new one is about ₦100,000. Now, a renewal costs ₦100,000 while a new license costs ₦225,000. The arbitrary increase in these fees has no basis and you want us to believe they are not raising funds for Tinubu? — Muhammed Adam (@Egi_nupe_) August 15, 2020

Recently the Lagos Government came up with a regulation that will have e-Hailing Taxi drivers, such as Uber and Bolt must pay 10 per cent generated on every trip to the Lagos State Government.

“All operators of e-hailing taxi service must pay the state government 10 per cent service tax on each transaction paid by passengers to the operators,” the government had said.

The new policy will also mandate all e-hailing taxi firms to pay N25m yearly to the state government per 1,001 vehicles for an operational licence while they will pay N10m yearly for renewal on every 1, 001 cars in their pool.

It also added that new firms would also pay a N10m provisional fee to the state government before starting operations.

This implies that the state government will collect taxes, licensing fees and then a percentage from every trip completed on these platforms.

But following outcry from the operators and customers the government decided to review its decision which will now allow Ride-hailing operators in the State to pay a levy of N20 known as road improvement fund, on each trip their drivers make in a day as from August 27.

Again the government proposed a bill that will mandate operators of lottery, pools and betting in Lagos to be charged N20million license fee if the Bill proposed is finally approved by the state government.

According to the Bill, “before a license is granted to an operator, the Authority shall be satisfied that the applicant is a registered company in Nigeria with a minimum share capital of N20,000,000 (Twenty Million Naira) or as may be directed by the Authority.”