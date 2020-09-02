Nigerians Reject Increase In Electricity Tariff, As DISCOs Commence New Price Regime

Nigerians have rejected the new pricing regime, as Power Distribution Companies, DISCOs commence the new price system approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC on Tuesday, September 1.

The DISCOs had previously announced that the new price regime will begin in July, but was faced with wide criticism. The government however pleaded that they suspend the implementation till further notice as the country was only gradually recovering from the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

However the DISCOs on September 1st announced that it had commenced the new pricing regime for some DISCOs across the country.

A decision that still did not go down well with Nigerians who have taken different platforms to express their disapproval of the increase.

Are you aware that DISCOS have increased electricity tarrif with effect from September 1st?



And in case you don't know, it's NERC approved! pic.twitter.com/XCIxgqJJbT — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) September 2, 2020

DISCOs just increased tariff by 300% in another round of insane IMPUNITY. If we don’t STOP them, they will keep RAPING us and making our PAINS their GAINS. We must FIGHT BACK! Sign Up 4 Sept PROTEST WALK against Estimated Billing! #CitizensChallenge! pic.twitter.com/otcnp5bfrK — Chris Ososa Asuelime (@OsosaChris) September 2, 2020

Has GENCOS increase bills, has TCN experience same? how dare should DISCOS increase tariff. Nigerians is obvious we don't have a government in place to check this, Close down NERC bcos they ain't for us. I expect NERC to liaise with the discos and give Nigerians reply. https://t.co/SLnWkxXyET — John Edeh (@john84edeh) September 2, 2020

Some states that has implemented the new price regime include the following;

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company,EKEDC, the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, IEDC, the Abuja Electricity Distribution, AEDC, The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO, and the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC.

According to the DISCOs, the new rates are categorised by the number of hours the customers are supplied electricity and will ensure full recovery of efficient cost of operations and reasonable rate of return on capital invested by the power firms.

They added that, it will also provide a path for transition to full service-based cost-reflective tariffs by July 2021.