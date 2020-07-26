Nigerians Stranded In France, Other European Countries Are Set To Return Home – FG

Nigerians stranded in France and other European countries of the world are currently being vacated to the country.

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa recently gave the revelation via his twitter handle.

According to her, “the Nigeria Mission in France under Ambassador Modupe Irele organized and monitored the evacuation of Nigerian citizens to their own country”.

She also stated that Nigerian citizens that left the Citizen Paris Charles de Gualle Airport will make their arrival today at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

The Nigerians that are making their return to the Country, are expected to commence the 14 day self isolation as stipulated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“The synergy formed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerian Missions has gone a long way in evacuating several Nigerians stranded in different European Countries”, she said.

Dabiri-Erewa further disclosed that of all European countries, that the United Arab Emirates(UAE), evacuated highest number of Nigerians with the aggregate of 1,405, followed by the United Kingdom with 831, before the United States of America with 806.