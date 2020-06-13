NigeriansMustFall Now Trending As Nigerians In South Africa In Danger Of Another Wave Of Xenophobic Killings

A viral video of 2 South African girls dancing with Nigerian boys has sparked a Xenophobic outrage on South African social media with the hashtag #NigeriansMustFall.

The videos show 2 nude girls dancing to Nigerian men and listening while Nigerian music plays in the background.

Some South Africans claim the girls were drugged in the videos, citing same rhetoric that has been mentioned in the past justifying xenophobia.

There have been warnings from Nigerians to friends and loved in South Africa to remain vigilant.

Popular gossip blog instablog announced:” If you have relatives in South Africa, tell them to be safe and vigilant”.

If you have relatives in South Africa, tell them to be safe and vigilant out there. #NigeriansMustFall is increasingly looking like something that will snowball into violence and result in killings. — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 13, 2020

In 2019, Xenophobic riots in Johannesburg left 12 dead and over 600 arrested. Lootings in foreign owned shops broke out after the death of a taxi driver allegedly trying to stop drug dealers.

Experts fear that the Covid-19 pandemic may see South Africa slide into authoritarianism and Xenophobia die to economic damages of the Lockdowns.