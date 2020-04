The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says “13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano”

“As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths. There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria,” the NCDC said in a tweet

As at 9:30pm 11th April, there are



318 confirmed cases

70 discharged

10 deaths



Lagos- 174

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-4

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Ondo- 2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Kano-1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 11, 2020