0 comments

Nigeria’s Crude Oil Exports To Drop by $26.5 Billion – IMF

by onApril 30, 2020
 

The International Monetary Fund( IMF), expects Nigeria’s Crude Oil exports for the remaining year to drop by $26.5 Billion as Covid-19 affects global demand.

This comes as Africa’s biggest oil producers, Nigeria and Angola are expected to reduce production for the months of May and June in a new OPEC agreed cut deal.

Each OPEC member is expected to reduce production by 23%.

The Qua Iboe crude grade operated by Exxon is expected to slash June exports to 95,000 Barrels Per Day.

On Tuesday, The IMF approved Nigeria’s $3.4 Billion Rapid Financing Instrument and also warned about Nigeria’s exposure to risk in the oil market.

Abuja, Breaking News, Business, Business News, Covid-19 Update, International, Local


William Ukpe


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

    Leave a Response 