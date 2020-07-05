Nigeria’s Dr. Chidubem Obi Graduates With Perfect CGPA Of 5.0 In Russia

Nigeria’s Dr. Chidubem Obi has graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 from Sechenov Medical University School in Russia.

Dr. Obi is the first African to achieve this fit in the Russian University.

The young Doctor receives the award for best graduating student in the faculty of Medicine in I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (Sechenov University) Russia.

Dr. Obi, an indigene of Anambra State in Nigeria made history as he became the first Nigerian and African to graduate with the highest CGPA in Medicine in the University.

First Moscow State Medical University is the oldest medical school in Russia, located in Moscow.

The university was founded in 1758 as medical faculty of Imperial Moscow University as the first medical school in Russia.