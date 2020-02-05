Nigeria’s new Visa policy: 13 things you should know

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, officially launched the Nigerian Visa Policy 2020.

This is according to a statement by Mrs Grace Njoku, Chief Information Officer in the Ministry of Interior.

The ruler, while performing the presentation at the State House, Abuja, said the initiative would attract innovation, specialised skills and knowledge from abroad to complement local capacity.

He emphasised the gains of the new visa policy and we have them highlighted below:

1. The Nigerian Visa Policy 2020 is to support the attainment of a globally competitive economy for the country.

2. It is a pathway to achieving the Security, Economy and Transparency agenda of Buhari’s regime.

3. The policy would improve the business environment, attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and boost tourism.

4. The policy will not compromise National Security.

5. It will introduce the issuance of visa at the point of entry into Nigeria to all persons holding passports of African countries.

6. The operation of the Nigerian Visa Policy is cardinal to the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria

7. The new regime is expected to boost economic activities in the areas of tourism, aviation, entertainment, commerce and other areas where Nigeria has comparative advantage over other African countries.

8. It presents Nigeria with the opportunity to apply the principle of reciprocity with her visa policy in the nation’s bilateral and multilateral relations.

9. It will provide jobs for the people as well as lift Nigeria’s teeming population out of poverty.

10. The NVP 2020 introduces special visas for Nigerians in diaspora who either by birth, marriage or nationalization have assumed dual citizenship.

11. Nigerians in diaspora will now be able to make use of the passports of their adopted countries to visit Nigeria without the need for short stay visa.

12. Features of NVP 2020 include an increase in the classes of visas from 6 to 79.

13. The NVP 2020 also created visa codes for all classes of visa and introduction of e-visas.