Nigeria’s population Now 206 million, Increased By 8m In 2yrs – NPC

By Adejumo Enock

The National Population Commission, NPC said

Nigeria’s population has increased by an estimated 8 million and now stands at 206million.

Recall that two years ago, The National Population Commission has estimated Nigeria’s Population as 198 Million.

Recent information from the Commission stated that the country’s population is now estimated at 206 million, which is an increase of 8 million to the initial 198 million.

Nasir Kwarra, the Chairman of the Commission disclosed this at a media briefing on the commencement of the next Enumeration Area Demarcation on Tuesday.

The Chairman said, “In the absence of an actual census, we formally do projections and we have all along been doing our projections and we estimate that as of 2020, the estimated population of Nigeria is 206 million.”

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari has the sole right of announcing the next census, stating that he is certain the President will do the needful soon.

Kwarra explained that about 260 local government areas out of the 774 in the country had been fully demarcated l, adding that the 11th phase of the exercise wouod begin on 9th of December and end on 20th of January, 2021.

The Chairman expressed that the EAD exercise is a preparatory exercise before the census and not the Enumeration of persons living in the country.

“Planning for the census is anchored on the EAD as the basis for estimating both the human and material resources required for the census. In essence, the success of a credible and accurate census depends very much on the quality and reliability of the EAD”. He said

“It is important to state that the latest technology is being deployed for this EAD exercise, including the use of very high-resolution satellite imageries as the base map, the use of GPS for georeferencing and the use of GIS for data management”.

“Also, personal data assistants (handheld devices/tablets) that include computer software for population estimation are being used for data capture.”

Furthermore Kwarra said, the Commission will be assisting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create digitized maps of its registration area for the first time as part of the Enumeration Area Demarcation.

Similarly, He added that the collaboration of NPC and INEC will positively affect future elections.