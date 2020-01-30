“Nigeria’s security situation has improved under Buhari”

An aide to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has insisted that there has been an improvement in the security situation of the country since her principal took over the country’s leadership in 2015.

Onochie, who made this known on Twitter said before Buhari’s regime, bombs were exploding regularly in the northern part of the country, the Federal Capital Territory and in Bayelsa State. She added that the Nigerian military was also ill-equipped.

She tweeted, “Every life we lost is a tragedy but let us not lose track of where Buhari took over the leadership of Nigeria.

“Bombs were exploding regularly; in the North, Abuja and got to Bayelsa.

“Soldiers were ill-equipped and detonating bombs with bare hands.”