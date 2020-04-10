Nigeria’s Stabilization Fund Goes Down To $210m After FG’s $150m Withdrawal— NSIA

The (NSIA) Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority on Thursday, April 9, stated that the balance in the nation’s Stabilization Fund will drop to $201 million once the $150 million requested by the Federal Government is released to it to support the Economy Amid the Pandemic.

The NSIA , stated that the Government through Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Finance Minister, had the Authority to get a slice of the money on request. Mrs Ahmed, had recently indicated the plan of the Government at a media briefing, to withdraw $150 million to cushion the negative effect the global pandemic has had on the country, with respect to the oil price decline on the federation account. She noted that the free fall of crude oil at the international market had hammered government revenue and drastically reduced the monthly allocation to the three tiers of government.

The NSIA in the statement threw its weight behind the government’s decision, adding that the move was consistent with the founding objectives of the Fund.

Speaking on the withdrawal, the NSIA Managing Director, Uche Orji said: “The withdrawal reduces the value of funds under management in the Stabilisation Fund to $201 million from $351 million as at December, 31 2019.

“The $351 million is comprised of core contributions of US$300 million; and US$51 million of returns earned.

“NSIA (Establishment etc.) Act 2011 is clear on our role. The NSIA is in part, to serve as a stabilisation mechanism for the country through the Stabilisation Fund.

“Beyond the withdrawal, we are also exploring other avenues to support the country through various social investment initiatives.” He said the NSIA remains committed to serving as an enabler to economic sustenance and growth for the country.

Specifically, he stated that Sections 47 and 48 of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority’s Establishment Act 2011 supports the withdrawal from the Stabilisation Fund.

In terms of the process for the withdrawal of the Fund, the statement said Section 47 empowered the Minister of Finance to on behalf of government call for the withdrawal of the fund managed by the NSIA.

“The funds drawn will be used to augment the government’s Federation Accounts and Allocation Committee disbursements by June 2020 for allocation to the various tiers of government.” He added.