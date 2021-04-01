Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi Ranked 13th Best Player In The world, 3rd In The Premier League

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been ranked as 13th best player in the world for the first quarter of 2021.

According to the highly respected CIES Football Observatory, Ndidi has an index of 85.5 having played 852 minutes in the first quarter of 2021.

The top star in the world is Lionel Messi of Barcelona, whose index is 92.5 after he clocked 998 minutes of action, according to CIES.

This crowns Ndidi as the third best player in the Premier League, ahead of the likes of Harry Kane, Luke Shaw and Thiago Alcantara.

Other top-ranked stars include, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, 89.5 index/1106 minutes), Jorginho (Chelsea, 89.5/799 minutes). Ruben Diaz (Manchester City, 89.4/1335 minutes and Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, 89.3/1191 minutes).