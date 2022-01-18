Trending Nikkah Dress Collection 2022

By : Mehwish

The Muslim marriage ritual is known as the Nikkah. The marriage contract is signed during the Nikah in Islamic custom, and it is during this rite that the bride and groom say “I do” .

Traditionally, the Nikkah ceremony is performed in a mosque by the congregation’s head or imam. The majority of couples schedule the Nikah ceremony and ask family and friends to attend.

Dress Ideas for Nikkah

Nikkah’s attire should be stylish and sophisticated. Anarkali outfits, peshwas, and traditional ghararas are just a few of trending collection 2022.

Girls are now opting for full-length dresses to cover their entire bodies when attending a Nikah celebration. These are the most popular styles in today’s culture. Men prefer to dress in casual clothes like kurtas and shalwar kameez. Combine this style of dress with a shawl that matches the bride’s attire.

The most important occasion in the groom’s and bride’s lives is the nikkah. As a result, they both make an effort to dress opulently.

Dresses in a dichromatic design, on the other hand, are significantly more appealing and intriguing since they create a great contrast and catch the eye. For example, a white dress may be paired with red or maroon embroidered dupattas, white with blue, beige with copper, or a variety of other bright and dark colors. This concept aims to create an enticing contrast while keeping it basic and appealing.

Nikkah Day

The nikkah might take place on the same day as the rukhsati or on a different day. Nikah has recently become a significant and distinct ceremony to commemorate, necessitating completely distinctive attire for both the bride and groom. It necessitates elegance while being simple. Because the bride cannot wear bright or startling colors prior to her wedding day, the gown must have a gentle and inviting feel.