NIMASA Donates Ambulances and Health Care Essentials to 3 States in Support of the Fight Against Covid19

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency took to their official Twitter account to show their continuous support for the fight against the Covid19 outbreak.

NIMASA has donated ambulances and health care essentials to the Lagos, Delta and Rivers State Government in support to fight against Covid19

#NIMASA donates ambulances and other healthcare essentials to some states across the nation in support of the fight against the #COVID-19 pandemic. The benefitted states are; Lagos, Delta and Rivers respectively. @JamohBashir #TeamNIMASA pic.twitter.com/6Vha9uPe1k — NIMASA OFFICIAL (@nimasaofficial) April 7, 2020

See photos below