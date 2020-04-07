0 comments

NIMASA Donates Ambulances and Health Care Essentials to 3 States in Support of the Fight Against Covid19

by on April 7, 2020
 

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency took to their official Twitter account to show their continuous support for the fight against the Covid19 outbreak.

NIMASA has donated ambulances and health care essentials to the Lagos, Delta and Rivers State Government in support to fight against Covid19

See photos below

Health, Nigeria

covid19

Osaherun Ighile


