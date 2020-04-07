NIMASA Donates Vessels to Lagos State Government to Support Fight Against Covid19 Pandemic

The Nigerian Maritime Administration And Safety Agency (NIMASA) has made available 2 fast intervention vessels to the Lagos State Government to help fight Covid19 outbreak.
NIMASA took to their twitter account to say this:
“#NIMASA available 2 fast intervention vessels to the Lagos State Government for use in the riverine areas as a support to contain the COVID19 pandemic @JamohBashir #TEAMNIMASA”
https://twitter.com/nimasaofficial/status/1247426750180659200?s=19
See photos below
