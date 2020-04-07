0 comments

NIMASA Donates Vessels to Lagos State Government to Support Fight Against Covid19 Pandemic

by on April 7, 2020
 

The Nigerian Maritime Administration And Safety Agency (NIMASA) has made available 2 fast intervention vessels to the Lagos State Government to help fight Covid19 outbreak.

NIMASA took to their twitter account to say this:

“#NIMASA available 2 fast intervention vessels to the Lagos State Government for use in the riverine areas as a support to contain the COVID19 pandemic @JamohBashir #TEAMNIMASA”

https://twitter.com/nimasaofficial/status/1247426750180659200?s=19

See photos below

READ  Covid19: After Donating N50,000,000 Atiku Recommends Use Of National Cancer Center
Local, Nigeria

covid19

Osaherun Ighile


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 