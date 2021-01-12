NIMC Cautions Nigerians on Fake Apps For NIN Registration

By Adejumo Enock

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has cautioned Nigerians to stay away from a fake app designed to link the National Identity Number (NIN) to SIM cards.

The Commission made this disclosure via its verified Twitter account @nimc_ng on Monday.

The NIMC who dissociate itself from the app claimed that the app is run by fraudsters who use it to harvest NIN and Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The Commission stated, “The app was not created by NIMC or the Federal Government of Nigeria. It is run by fraudsters who are currently harvesting people’s NINs and BVNs by default”.

Furthermore, the NIMC urged Nigerians to protect their data and stop disclosing personal information to unauthorised persons or platforms.