NIMC: FG Sets Up Committee To Process Unified Digital Identification Of Nigerians

In response to the limited information collection on citizens available in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has set up a committee to coalesce all the databases held by various entities into the NIN, and create Unified IDs for every Nigerian.

Former Head of the Nigerian Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Joe Abah announced this on Saturday, saying he had been appointed into the Sterling Commitee to drive digital identification, chaired by the SGF.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), is the agency responsible for the registration of National Identity Number(NIN). Dr. Abah has said the Commitee will begin the process of a unified digital identification for every Nigerian, merging BVN, driver’s license, passports and other forms of ID for a more comprehensive database.

“Our task is to give all Nigerians a digital identity within 5 years. We will integrate other data that Government holds, like BVN, drivers licence and passports, with NIMC’s NIN”, he said in a brief social media statement.

