NIN: 9mobile Commences Free Enrollment at Experience Centres

As part effort to ensure its customers registers for their National Identification Number (NIN) as well as link it to their SIMs without any cost, Nigeria’s giant telecommunication network,9mobile, has initiated NIN enrollment in its Experience Centres across Lagos and Abuja.

Customers can now register at this centres free of charge. The centres are: 43, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island; 31, Marina Road, Marina and 23 Road by 402 junction, Festac Town, all in Lagos. Meanwhile, the two Abuja Experience Centres are 8, Kikuyu close, off Aminu Kano, and Plot 1774, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, both in Wuse 2.

What this means is that subscribers don’t need to queue for their NIN registration or expose themselves to chances of contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Reacting to the development, Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic stated that the telco were not happy about large crowd at NIN registration centres, adding that the Company is delighted to help its customers and Nigerians at large.

“We understood the pressures faced by Nigerians in trying to get a valid NIN and link it to their SIMs, that is why we took this opportunity to synergize with regulators in making the process easier and safer for our customers,” Udovicic said.

According to him, “The Operator is always ready to take extra step, saying that the free physical registration at the selected centres will comply with all COVID-19 protocols.

He further urged customers who already have their NIN to dial *996# and follow the on-screen prompts to link their mobile numbers.