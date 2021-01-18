NIN: FG Okays Establishment Of Enrolment Centre For Foreign Diplomats

By Adejumo Enock

The Federal Government has said it has established an enrolment centre for foreign diplomats at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

FG said it is mandatory for them to obtain the National Identity Numbers (NIN).

According to the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isah Pantami, The Special Centre will be managed by his ministry.

In a statement by his Technical Assistant, Dr Femi Adeluyi on Sunday, The Minister said the centre is being set up based on the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.

The statement in part reads, ” The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has approved the setting up of a National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment centre at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs”.

” The desk will be set up by Tuesday, 19th of January, 2021″.

“This enrolment centre will provide support for members of the Diplomatic Corps and will be managed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, through the National Identity Management Commission”.

Continuing, ” The centre is being set up based on the request of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in order to simplify the process for diplomats”.

“The National Identity Number is mandatory for diplomats who will reside in Nigeria for a continuous period of two years or more”.

He added, ” It is also mandatory for all other lawful residents in the country as stated in Section 16 of the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007″.

“The Law has made it mandatory for Nigerians and legal residents to obtain a NIN since 2007. However, compliance has been low, until recently”. The statement reads.