NIN Generated From BVN Records Cannot Be Used For SIM Integration – NIMC

By Adejumo Enock

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has called on Nigerians to complete their national identity number (NIN) registration irrespective of generating one via Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Recall that Nigerian Communications Commission, (NCC) had earlier directed all telecommunication companies to disconnect all sim cards that is yet to be integrated with NIN.

The Agency warned that If BVN- generated NIN is used for SIM integration, the user will not have access to the NIMC mobile app and such NIN-SIM integration will be invalid.

NIMC made this known via its verified Twitter account @nimc_ng on Tuesday.

The Agency further advised Nigerians to visit an enrollment centre to complete NIN registration.

NIMC tweeted, “You must complete your NIN registration even if your BVN has generated a NIN”.

Furthermore, “If your NIN was generated due to the BVN record harmonization with the National Identity Database, you will not have access to the NIMC mobile app and your NIN-SIM integration will be invalid. Visit an enrollment centre to complete NIN registration”. The Agency stated.