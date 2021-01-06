NIN Holders To Pay N15,000 To Rectify Birth Date – NIMC Official

By Adejumo Enock

The Regional Coordinator of National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) Fummi Opesanwo has said holders of National Identification Number, (NIN) with incorrect dates of birth are to pay the sum of N15,000 to effect correction in the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database.

Recall that the Federal Government through the Nigerian Communication Commission had ordered telecommunication operators to block subscribers who fail to link their mobile numbers to their NIN.

The NIMC Regional Coordinator disclosed this in Lagos on Wednesday.

Opesanwo said, NIN enrolment is free but there are charges attached to other services like the card renewal, correction of date of birth and change of address.

According to her, “For the date of birth correction, there is a processing fee of N15,000. For card renewal or card replacement, there is a processing fee of N5,000. For the modification of address or name, it is N500. So, people misconstrue this to mean that in NIMC they are asking them to pay money. No, those are for services”.

“For correction of date of birth, it is N15,000 and it is payable to the TSA”.

While speaking about the huge crowd that surrounded the NIMC office, she said,”When we came this morning, a lot of applicants complained that their SIM (cards) have been blocked and that is why we are experiencing this large number today.

Opesanwo noted, “We are trying to manage the situation. Applicants have been seated and they came in for different services, so, there is no problem”.

She said, “We have to be mindful of the safety protocols and we cannot exceed the number of people, the capacity that we can take, we have to adhere to the guidelines”.

Relatedly, The Federal Government has extended the date for blocking subscribers who failed to link their NIN to February 9, 2021.