NIN: NIMC Commences Enrolment Of Foreign Diplomats

The National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) has commenced the enrolment of foreign diplomats in Nigeria.

It could be recalled that the Federal Government made it mandatory for foreign diplomats to obtain the National Identity Number, (NIN).

This was contained in a statement titled, “NIN enrolment of diplomats commences at the ministry of foreign affairs” signed by the Agency’s Head Corporate Communication, Kayode Adegoke on Friday,

The statement in Part reads, “The National Identity Management Commission had commenced the enrollment of foreign diplomats in Nigeria”.

“The Honourable Minister Of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Is a Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) in his bid to ensure seamless enrolment of all diplomats in the country for the purpose of the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage and other needs, directed the setting up of the enrolment center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja. The enrolment of the diplomats started on Monday 18th January, 2021”.

“Also, the NIMC wishes to assure members of the general public that all hands are on deck to ensure the enrolment of all Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database”. The statement reads.