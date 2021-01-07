NIN: NIMC Staff Begin Strike Over Funding, COVID-19 Exposure

By Seun Adeuyi

Staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) below grade level 12, on Thursday began a 2-day warning strike, plunging the National Identity Number (NIN) registration exercise into uncertainty.

According to a notice signed by the chairman of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) NIMC unit, Asekokhai Lucky Michael and the unit’s secretary, Odia Victor, the warning strike was embarked upon to demand safety measures for NIMC staff against COVID-19 and also to demand for a new salary structure.

The association said, “Subsequent upon the last just concluded Congress of the above mentioned association that held 6th January, 2021, the Unit Executive hereby directs all members of Grade Level 12 and below in the Head Office and all state offices to report to their respective duty posts tomorrow (today) 7th January, 2021 and do nothing.”

It also advised all members in the local government offices and special centres to stay away from the various centres as the association task force and implementation committee would be on ground to ensure compliance.

TheBreakingTimes reports that the Federal Government directive to telecom operators to link their subscribers with NINs, may suffer a setback as a result of the warning strike.

Currently, over 100 million Nigerians have yet to do so which has caused huge crowds to gather at the various offices of NIMC in breach of the COVID-19 protocol. Many Nigerians lament about the amount of time it takes to attend to people who spend hours on the queue to register.