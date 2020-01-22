Nine Members Of Imo State House Of Assembly Defect To APC

Days after Hope Uzodinma of the APC was sworn in as governor of Imo state, nine members of the state House of Assembly, have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Their defection was announced during plenary on Tuesday January 21st. Reading their defection letter, Colins Chiji, the speaker, said the defecting members are from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Action Alliance (AA).

The PDP defectors are Chyna Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), Chidiebere Ogbunikpa(Okigwe), Heclus Okorocha (Ohaji/Egbema), Paul Emeziem (Onuimo) while those from AA are Authur Egwim (Ideato north), Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre), Johnson Duru (Ideato South), and Ngozi Obiefule (Isu).

Only Ekene Nnodimele (Orsu) moved from APGA to APC.