NIPC records huge investment drop

Data from the National Pension Commission shows that the Pension Fund Administrators have reduced the amount of funds invested in real estate assets to ₦220 billion as of the end of December 2019.

The new amount indicates 2.15 percent of the total assets of the Contributory Pension Scheme, which stood at ₦10.21 trillion during the period under review.

The operators had invested ₦250.02 billion in real estate as of the end of June 2019, according to PenCom, which said that the operators invested part of the funds in the Federal Government’s bonds, treasury bills, and state governments’ securities.

Part of the funds was also invested in agency bonds, supra-national bonds, commercial papers, foreign money market securities, and open/close-end funds.

Muhammad Ahmad, the pioneer Director-General, PenCom, said there was a need to encourage the development of enabling framework for pension funds to facilitate national development. Going by that, Public-Private Partnership rules needed to be strengthened at both the national and state levels, he added.