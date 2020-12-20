NIPSS DG Dies After One Year In Office

By Adejumo Enock

Professor Habu Shuaibu Galadima, the Director General National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies is dead.

This was made known in a statement signed by Brig Gen CFJ Udaya (rtd) on Sunday.

Udaya stated, “on behalf of the board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director General/CEO of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima which occurred this morning 20th December, 2020 after a brief illness”.

“He will be buried according to Islamic rites.”

Professor Galadima died after one year in office as the Director-General of NIPSS.