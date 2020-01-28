NIS intercepts trafficked victims at Lagos airport again

Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service Airport Command have again intercepted seven girls who were being trafficked to Dubai, Cairo and Oman.

The victims were stopped at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, as they made to depart the country on Emirates and Egypt Airlines.

Three girls were scheduled to fly to Dubai while the other four were billed for Cairo.

This is happening a few days after the service prevented nine trafficked victims from leaving for Lebanon, Cairo, Dubai and India.

The NIS spokesman, DCI Sunday James explained in a statement on Monday, that the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has assured Nigerians that the NIS would not relent in its effort to keep Nigerians safe.

It stated, “The Comptroller in charge of the Airport Command of NIS, Usman Abdullahi was commended alongside his dutiful officers and enjoined not to relent as the activities of human traffickers and smugglers must be discouraged and halted through aggressive intelligence -gathering and proactive operations and surveillance.”

The NIS said it has facilities to checkmate irregular human mobility “and we will do everything to justify the support and commitment of the Federal Government to making the service a world-class immigration service.”

The service disclosed that it had deployed various e-solutions including the Migration Information Data Analysis System, Risk Analysis Cell, i-24/7 INTERPOL, e-Pars, passport and visa control, among others at the airports and borders.