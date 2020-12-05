NIS Receives 63 Border Security Equipment From Canadian Govt

By Onwuka Gerald

As part of its collaboration to improve on security and migrant information management at the borders, the Canadian Government gifted the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), with 63 Migration Information and Data Analysis System equipment.

Receiving the equipment at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, on Friday, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede said that the equip will improve efficienty in timely passengers’ clearance. He said that the Service under his watch will achieve a lot as soon as the border crossing system is installed.

Meanwhile, in related development, the NIS spokesman, DCI Sunday James, in a statement, reported the CG as saying that the system has already been installed in various locations, such as; airports and land borders.

He also said the 63 new ones donated by the Canadian government through the International Organization for Migration would be used effectively.

Babandede assured further that the NIS will continue playing its part by contributing to Nigeria’s security as well as global security, adding that a safe Nigerian border directly affects other borders in various parts of the world.