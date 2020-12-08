NJC Bars Family Members From SAN Inauguration Venue

By Idowu Maryam

The National Judicial Council has barred family members and well-wishers of 72 lawyers to be sworn in as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) on December 14, 2020 from entering the venue of the ceremony.

Dr Akande Festus, The Director, Press and Information of Supreme Court, stated that the action was to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

According to Mr Akande, the inauguration of the new SANs to be presided by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, would also mark the official commencement of the new 2020/2021 legal year of the apex court.

He stated that the CJN would use the opportunity to deliver its report of the state of the judiciary and also present the scorecard of the Supreme Court in the out gone legal year.

Mr Akande Festus added that the number of dignitaries and other stakeholders to be allowed into the venue would be limited and the court’s foyer would be present to make sure those who would be barred from entering the venue don’t enter. He said Interested members of the public would be able to watch the events live on various social media platforms.

The statement read,

“However, in strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol, spouses and friends of the 72 newly appointed Senior Advocates will not be allowed into the Courtroom as was done in the past. Similarly, the number of dignitaries and other stakeholders will equally be limited as crowd will not be allowed inside the Courtroom.

“Thee court’s foyer will be handy to accommodate those who will not be admitted into the Courtroom, as the programme will be streamed live on the giants TV screens that are placed in strategic positions within the Court premises.

“For those that will be in their respective homes and offices, they can as well watch the various programmes live on YouTube, Twitters, Instagram, Facebook, Zoom and other social media platforms, as we are ever poised to make everyone have a feel of every single event.

“The Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria will, as usual, give the state of the judiciary address and also present the score card of the Supreme Court in the outgone legal year, while keeping the nation abreast of the developments in the Nigerian judiciary.”

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee on November 13, 2020 named 72 successful applicants for the position of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

According to the Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande They will be sworn in on December 14,2020

The list of 72 successful candidates comprising 62 advocates and 10 in the academics category was signed on behalf of the LPPC secretary by Akande.

The successful candidates include the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practice and other related offences Commission, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, in the academics category.

Also in the category, are two former General Secretaries of the Nigerian Bar Association,Isiaka Olagunju, and Afam Osigwe, a lawyer in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr Tijjani Gazali, a former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress, Babatunde Ogala, a former Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo (academics).

In the statement, Mr Akande Festus said the LPPC elevated the successful candidates at its 143rd meeting held on November 13.