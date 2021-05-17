NLC Takes Over Kaduna Streets, Shutdown State Secretariat

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have taken over the streets of Kaduna for the strike declared against the state government over what the union described as anti-labour policies of the Kaduna State Government.

The strike was declared by NLC after the government failed to reverse the mass sack of workers.

The train station at Rigasa has been fully shut while the Kaduna State secretariat, which houses about 10 ministries, is under lock and key.

Officials of different workers group have been enforcing compliance with the strike.

Before the workers hit the streets, NLC Chairman in Kaduna, Comrade Ayuba Sulieman, addressed members of affiliated unions.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, later joined the protesters at the state secretariat of the union.