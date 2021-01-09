NLC Warns Kano Govt Against Deduction Of Workers Salary

By Adejumo Enock

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)has called on Kano State Government to halt the deductions of workers salary in the state.

NLC said the Kano state government should stop the deduction or face resistance from the workers.

The state NLC Chairman, Alhaji Kabiru Ado disclosed this while addressing newsmen at the NLC Secretariat in Kano State.

He said that the workers would resist any plan to further deduct their salaries.

His Words, “Attention of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the leadership of Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) has been drawn to a malicious and ill-motivated grapevine publication circulating that the state government is set on reversing the payment of the current minimum wage of N30,600 to the old wage of N18,000″.

“Other states such as Borno, Katsina, Lagos, among others, who had issues with COVID-19 and security challenges did not reduce workers salary”.

While speaking, Ado expressed that “It is now more than before that the state government needs to support workers and their families to scale through the hard times”.

Relatedly, the State NLC Chairman said that the Congress was not ready to accept any further unilateral deductions of the legitimate earnings of any worker or pensioner.

Also, he added that the state government should immediately refund the deducted amounts for the months of November and December 2020.

Ado stated that “If there is further deduction, severance or foul play on salary, under whatever excuse, the labour congress would be left with no other alternative than to take appropriate industrial action to seek redress”.

He further urged Kano state government to stop taking any actions that will damage its reputation of being prompt in the payment of salaries over the years.