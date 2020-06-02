NMA Elects New National Officers; Pledges Loyalty To Presidential Task Force

The Nigerian Medical Association has revealed it’s new panel of leaders for 2020 until 2022.
The New President of the NMA, Professor Innocent Ujah revealed on Tuesday that his priority areas will be the welfare of Nigerian Doctors, as well as working to improve the healthcare system.
Ujah replaced the expired tenure of former NMA President Dr. Francis Adedayo Faduyile.
Professor Ujah, in an interview with Channels TV says NMA will cooperate with the Presidential Task Force on Covid 19 in every in every aspect that is not monetary.
The new National Officers for 2020-2022 are:
- President-Prof IAO Ujah mni
- 1st Vice President-Prof Rasaaq Adebayo
- 2nd Vice President-Dr Daiyabu Ibrahim
- Secretary General-Dr Phillips Ekpe
- Deputy Secretary General-Dr Oseni Saliu
- National Treasurer-Dr Eric Anazodo
- National Financial Secretary-Dr Jauro Pobe
- National Publicity Secretary- Dr Uwah Aniekeme
The NMA further lauded the efforts of the agency’s former National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Obimakinde.
“Thank you Dr Obimakinde! You have served the association well and etched your name on the good side of history.
We wish you the very best in your endeavors”, NMA tweeted.