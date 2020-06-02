NMA Elects New National Officers; Pledges Loyalty To Presidential Task Force

The Nigerian Medical Association has revealed it’s new panel of leaders for 2020 until 2022.

The New President of the NMA, Professor Innocent Ujah revealed on Tuesday that his priority areas will be the welfare of Nigerian Doctors, as well as working to improve the healthcare system.

Ujah replaced the expired tenure of former NMA President Dr. Francis Adedayo Faduyile.

Professor Ujah, in an interview with Channels TV says NMA will cooperate with the Presidential Task Force on Covid 19 in every in every aspect that is not monetary.

The new National Officers for 2020-2022 are:

President-Prof IAO Ujah mni

1st Vice President-Prof Rasaaq Adebayo

2nd Vice President-Dr Daiyabu Ibrahim

Secretary General-Dr Phillips Ekpe

Deputy Secretary General-Dr Oseni Saliu

National Treasurer-Dr Eric Anazodo

National Financial Secretary-Dr Jauro Pobe

National Publicity Secretary- Dr Uwah Aniekeme

The NMA further lauded the efforts of the agency’s former National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Obimakinde.

“Thank you Dr Obimakinde! You have served the association well and etched your name on the good side of history.

We wish you the very best in your endeavors”, NMA tweeted.

