0 comments

Nnadi Michael: Police Arrests 3 In Kidnap/Murder Of Catholic Seminarian

by on April 26, 2020
 

The Nigerian Police Force has announced the arrest of 3 suspects they claim are responsible for the kidnap and murder of A Catholic Seminarian in January, Nnadi Micheal.

The police announced this via their Twitter handle, @PoliceNG.

One the 9th of January this year the accused criminal gang attacked the Seminary and Kidnapped 4 Seminarians, murdering one and released the other 3 on 31st of January after a ransom was paid.

READ  Goodluck Jonathan Returns to Nigeria (PHOTOS)

The remains of the deceased Seminarian was found in a nearby forest where the suspects abandoned him.

The suspects : Tukur Usman, male aged 37, Shehu Bello, male aged 40 and Mustapha Mohammed, male aged 30.

Further investigations also revealed the suspects are part of a 19 man gang that carried out a kidnap on the wife of Dr. Phillip Ataga and his 2 daughters on the 24th of January, 2020.

Mrs Ataga was killed by the gang and the daughters were released with the corpse of the late Mrs. Ataga after a ransom was paid.

Kaduna state has seen an increase in Kidnappings the past few years, which has made the Abuja – Kaduna highway unsafe for travelling.

Local, Nation, Nigeria, Politics, Press


William Ukpe


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 