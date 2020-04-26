Nnadi Michael: Police Arrests 3 In Kidnap/Murder Of Catholic Seminarian

The Nigerian Police Force has announced the arrest of 3 suspects they claim are responsible for the kidnap and murder of A Catholic Seminarian in January, Nnadi Micheal.

The police announced this via their Twitter handle, @PoliceNG.

KIDNAP/MURDER OF A CATHOLIC SEMINARIAN

– POLICE ARREST 3

– IGP orders massive manhunt for fleeing suspects



Police Operatives have arrested a deadly criminal gang responsible for the kidnap and murder of a Catholic Seminarian, Nnadi Michael — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 26, 2020

One the 9th of January this year the accused criminal gang attacked the Seminary and Kidnapped 4 Seminarians, murdering one and released the other 3 on 31st of January after a ransom was paid.

The remains of the deceased Seminarian was found in a nearby forest where the suspects abandoned him.

The suspects : Tukur Usman, male aged 37, Shehu Bello, male aged 40 and Mustapha Mohammed, male aged 30.

Further investigations also revealed the suspects are part of a 19 man gang that carried out a kidnap on the wife of Dr. Phillip Ataga and his 2 daughters on the 24th of January, 2020.

Mrs Ataga was killed by the gang and the daughters were released with the corpse of the late Mrs. Ataga after a ransom was paid.

Kaduna state has seen an increase in Kidnappings the past few years, which has made the Abuja – Kaduna highway unsafe for travelling.