Nnamdi Kanu blasts South-East Govs For Rejecting IPOB Police

By Adejumo Enock

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has blasted the South-East governors for rejecting Eastern Security Network, ESN.

This was contained in a statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Sunday.

Kanu described the governors’ action as shameful.

Recall that IPOB announced the inauguration of a security outfit named Eastern Security Network to checkmate the activities of criminal herdsmen in ” Biafraland”.

The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi had distanced the governments and people of the South East from the IPOB security arrangement.

According to the statement, ”We condemn in very strong terms, the recent shameful statement credited to Gov. Dave Umahi on behalf of his fellow lilly-liverd and coward governors of South- East against the newly established Eastern Security Network”.

“Such a cowardly statement is nothing but a shameful display of their irredeemable enslavement and loyalty to their caliphate slavemasters who in the first place appointed them Governors”.

Kanu said, “They only further exposed their emptiness and detachment from the people. At a time when well meaning individuals and groups from the entire Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt are hailing the setting up of ESN, the so-called governors are busy advertising their opposition to the people they claim to be leading. Anyway, they never had the mandate of the people. So, we are not surprised”.

The statement in part reads, “But our message to the treacherous South-East governors and their South South counterparts is that ‘the train has since left the station’ and can’t reverse its cause”.

” It’s pretty too late to have a rethink. The people have got what they long desired which the cowardly governors failed to give them because of selfish political interest”.

Kanu stated that, “May we remind the traitors that the Eastern region cannot be sacrificed at the altar of their political interest. It’s either they key in or shape out. The East can exist without them. They should steer clear because they can’t withstand the force behind ESN”.

Furthermore, the IPOB leader added that, “We reiterate that ESN is not a Biafra army but a vigilante group established to protect Biafrans against terrorists. The outfit is only a child of necessity born to bridge the gap of leadership failure by both states and the federal government to protect lives and property of Biafrans who are daily dehumanised, raped and killed by Fulani herdsmen and terrorists unchallenged by any security agency”.

” ESN is beyond IPOB. It’s the people’s irreversible resolve to defend themselves against conquest and occupation by aliens who enjoy the protection of the Fulani controlled federal government and security agents. Anyone trying to oppose the security outfit is testing the will of the people, and does so at his own peril”. Kanu stated.