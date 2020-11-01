Nnamdi Kanu Instigating Violence In Rivers State — @ikwerre

A twitter user has accused the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of instigating violence in some parts of Rivers State.

@ikwerre in a chain of tweets gave a breakdown of what has been happening since October 20 in Rivers.

“On Tuesday 20th Oct evening IPOB using Oyigbo LGA as a launching base without provocation unleased mayhem on parts of Rivers State.

“In Oyigbo they burnt Courts,Police Stations, Northern properties and businesses and killed 6 Soldiers and 4 Policemen.

“The Notherners in Oyigbo and Iriebe came together to defend themselves against further attacks by IPOB. They also burnt a phone market in the proximity of their burnt trailer park.

“On Wednesday the 21st IPOB came out and attempted to burn other Police stations as they burnt tires and disrupting businesses and activities in parts of the state.

“On the 23th evening Gov Wike did a broadcast and declared a curfew in Oyigbo LGA, Mile 1, Mile 2, Iluoabuchi, Emenike, Ikokwu and Rumukwrushi and called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute any person found to be a member of IPOB.

“In that period a story was started by IPOB claiming that “Hausa/Fulani” were going from house to house killing residents of Oyigbo.

“That story has obviously been found to be false. On the 29th the curfew was lifted in other places while that of Oyigbo was still left in force.

“Presently the curfew is still in force and the Police and Army are still in Oyigbo LGA. Some of the arms taken from the killed security personnel have been recovered while most of the arms looted from the Police Area Command’s armoury are still with IPOB.

“The #oyigboMassacre stories are largely exaggerated by interest groups. What I know to be true is that the curfew is having a hard effect on the people there but the story of 158 Notherners being killed by IPOB is pure falsehood.

“The IPOB story of “Hausa/Fulani” going from house to house killing people is totally false, and the story of the Army going from house to house killing people is also false.

“IPOB has a large media/propaganda group which they also use to spread what they want people to hear.

“Rivers people are happy to host every ethnic group but are firmly opposed to the unprovoked violent twist IPOB has decided to take in our state.“

