0 comments

Nnamdi Kanu Questions Buhari’s Real Identity

by on April 21, 2020
 

Popular Leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has questioned why the conventional media is yet to investigate the reasons why the Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari has refused to do a live address to citizens on the Covid19 pandemic.

Kanu took to his twitter handle to express his curiosity, according to him the reason for the Nigerian Ruler not addressing the virus out break is simple. Kanu believes that a look alike of the President named Jubril Al-Sudani the so called Sudanese who has some what resemblance to Buhari has been used to replace the Nigeria Ruler and has been the person addressing Nigeria citizens in the last 2 nation wide broadcast.

READ  North-Korea murdered Kim Jong-nam, says South-Korea

@MaziNnamdiKanu tweeted

“It’s curious that mainstream media is NOT interrogating why the man they call #Buhari has REFUSED to do a LIVE address to Nigerians on the #COVIDPandemic The reason is simple: It’s #JubrilAlSudani that was passed-off as Buhari in those 2 pre-recorded videos. #Zoo @NUJofficial “

Breaking News, Nation

covid19

Osaherun Ighile


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 