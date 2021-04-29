Nnamdi Kanu Raises Alarm, Says Fulani Militia Plans to Attack Imo

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has raised alarm over plans by Fulani militia to attack towns in Imo State.

Kanu in a Facebook post revealed that plan was hatched in a mosque in Owerri.

His post reads: “Fulanis/Muslims in Owerri, Imo State, supported by Fulani elements from 32 Artillery Brigade Obinze, has concluded plans to start a deadly attack in Owerri, suburb, other towns in Imo. Military uniforms have been distributed to these Jihadists and terrorists from the Sahel.

“Targets are Control post, MCC rd, fire service, Emmanuel College junction.

“This is an extract from the meeting they held in the mosque yesterday, Tue 27th April, at Ama Hausa, Owerri.

“They have mobilized all their boys (shoe menders, iron condemn, watch sellers, etc) with small radio, phones and airtime, weapons, arms, matches, for the mayhem.

“These boys were on the ground long ago and have provided them with information about all tracks, roads, residences of people, Churches, Schools etc for a possible and immediate attack.

“Let everybody know this immediately. Be at alert. Observe every movement. Raise alarm, alert neighbours”. The warning said