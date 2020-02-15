Nnamdi Kanu’s parents burial: IPOB alleges arrest of members by Army

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that some members of the group heading to the burial of his parents were reportedly stopped on the way by officers of the Nigerian Army.

Kanu made this public in a statement on his Facebook page. He stated that the mourners were intercepted in three coaster buses on Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway on Friday.

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra on Friday defied the order of the Abia State Police Command to attend the burial of the parents of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The remains of the deceased – Israel Kanu and wife, Sally, were laid to rest at their country home at Isiama Afaraukwu in the Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state.

The monarch died at 85 while his wife, Sally, died at 67.

Breaking Times learnt that riot police and other security agents closely monitored the burial process.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Ene Okon, had warned that the command would not allow miscreants disguising as IPOB members to hijack the burial.

He also said the police would not allow IPOB members to display Biafran flag and other insignia.

The CP said the police would provide security during the burial and beyond in the state.

The members of pro-Biafara group had followed the remains of the deceased closely in human shield from a mortuary to the Umuahia North LGA headquarters where they were received by local government officials and traditional rulers.

Alhough the IPOB members didn’t come in their uniforms, they chanted pro-Biafra and Nnamdi Kanu’s songs.

A member of the group, who identified himself as Maduka Okeke, told one of our correspondents that no amount of threat could stop them from attending the burial.

He said, “We didn’t come in our uniforms because we are mourning and in the Igbo culture we have a dress code for burials.”

Among the dignitaries that attended the funeral were the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Senator Victor Umeh.