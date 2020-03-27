NNPC, 33 Partners Join Nigeria’s War Against #COVID19, Donate $30m (About N11b) — SEE FULL STATEMENT
As part of an industry-wide collective support in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and 33 indigenous oil and gas operators have made a donation of $30 million.
This was contained in a press statement shared via the NNPC twitter handle, @NNPCgroup.
See tweet/statement:
