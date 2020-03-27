0 comments

NNPC, 33 Partners Join Nigeria’s War Against #COVID19, Donate $30m (About N11b) — SEE FULL STATEMENT

by on March 28, 2020
 

As part of an industry-wide collective support in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and 33 indigenous oil and gas operators have made a donation of $30 million.

This was contained in a press statement shared via the NNPC twitter handle, @NNPCgroup.

See tweet/statement:

READ  Federal Character And Its Discontents By Reuben Abati
Health, Nation, News

covid19NNPC

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 