NNPC Boss Commends Labour For Suspending Planned Strike

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari commended the decision of labour leaders on suspending their initial planned strike action.

He gave the disclosure via his twitter handle on Monday. He lauded the union’s management for choosing and making the right decision concerning the issue.

“I totally understand the complexities associated with heading a union, which is coupled with decisions one has to take for benefit of everybody.

“The Leadership made decision to choose common good and progress which will eventually pave way for better things to come”, he said.

The NNPC boss explained also that the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC with their decision has exhibited their belief for common good that will come later and also shown devotion to their country.

Both union after a meeting with the Federal Government, suspended their intended strike action.