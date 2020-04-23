NNPC, IPPG Support SW States With 6 Ambulances In Bid To Fight Against #COVID19 Spread

As part of strategic measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) have donated six ambulances to South-west states.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, who received the donation on behalf of the states, made the disclosure on his Twitter handle,@jidesanwoolu, on Thursday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu tweeted:

“Today, on behalf of the South-west states, I took delivery of six ambulances, respiratory masks, PPEs and other safety equipment donated by the @NNPCgroup and Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) to support our efforts to combat #COVID19 in the states.

“On behalf of the other SW Governors of Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun state, I also commend the donors for this gesture as we again restate our commitment to work with all partners and the Federal Government to end this scourge as quickly as possible in our country.”

