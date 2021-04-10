NNPC to Build Gas Powered Plant in Maiduguri

Mele Kyari, the Group managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has revealed that it will build a gas-powered plant in Maiduguri, Borno State to address challenges in electricity supply to the area caused by incessant Boko Haram attacks.

Kyari disclosed this on Friday during a courtesy visit to the Borno governor at the Maiduguri Government House.

Mele who led other officials of the corporation, said such project was in line with the president’s cardinal principle to deepen gas consumption in the country.

“Mr. President has declared this year a decade of gas. This means for the next 10 years, there will be significant gas entry into the north..So as a result of the challenges of power supply, in the state we saw the opportunity of supporting Borno State,” he said.

He said the NNPC and its partners have discussed and decided to establish a dedicated power plant in Maiduguri to “serve the current need and potential supply of gas power to neigbouring cities and border countries like Niger republic.”

The state Governor, Babagana Zulum said the visit of NNPC and its partners can change the entire narrative of the state.“Power is very essential. With power, we can reduce the magnitude of insurgency in the state,” he said.